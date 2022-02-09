Why is Modi shying away from UP?

Just before the elections in Uttar Pradesh were announced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen everywhere in the state. He was frequently visiting Uttar Pradesh and inaugurating or laying the foundation of the projects. But once elections were announced, Modi has surprisingly stopped coming to UP and even his proposed meetings were cancelled on the pretext of 'bad weather'.

The question now being raised in political circles is why Modi is shying away from UP, particularly western UP, where electioneering ended on Tuesday and voting is set to take place on February 10.

In the last one month, PM Modi has addressed two virtual meetings for western UP constituencies. His physical rally on February 7 in Bijnor was cancelled citing bad weather, though Delhi and Bijnor both reported sunny weather. That meeting too was addressed virtually by the Prime Minister.

Ashutosh, a political analyst, says that the PM staying away from electioneering is mysterious because he has previously addressed election meetings frequently.