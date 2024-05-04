Why is PM Modi not releasing Rs 1.36 lakh cr to Jharkhand, Congress asks

The Congress on Saturday claimed that the Centre owed Jharkhand lakhs of crores of rupees in coal royalties and central scheme benefits, and alleged that the Modi government dished out a "step-motherly treatment" to the state.

In a post on X, Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh posed questions — as he has been doing over the past few weeks — to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his rally in Palamau, Jharkhand.

"Why is the PM not releasing 1.36 lakh crores due to Jharkhand? Why is the PM denying 8 lakh people of Jharkhand the homes they were promised? What happened to the Mandal Dam?" Ramesh said in his post.

In Jharkhand, coal mines are operated by subsidiaries of Coal India Limited, which owes huge sums of money to the state government, he said. "There is an outstanding of Rs 1,01,142 crore for non-payment of land compensation, Rs 32,000 crore under common cause dues head, and Rs 2,500 crore under washed coal royalty head. Sadly, given the BJP's track record in opposition-ruled states, the step-motherly treatment being dished out to Jharkhand is hardly a surprise," Ramesh said.

"What happened to the PM's favourite slogan - Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas? Where are the Rs 1,36,042 crores that Jharkhand and its people were promised?" he said.

Ramesh also said the Centre is yet to provide benefits to 8 lakh eligible beneficiaries in Jharkhand under the Centre's flagship housing scheme, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).