Why it’s raining goodies in Andhra Pradesh

When N. Chandrababu Naidu stormed out of the NDA in 2018 over denial of Special Category Status (SCS) to the truncated Andhra Pradesh, the BJP central leadership treated his exit as good riddance. No attempt was made to look into his wish list. This was because the saffron party had a majority on its own in Parliament and did not need the support of allies.

Seven years later, it’s raining goodies in Andhra Pradesh. The Centre has been liberal in granting special funds, sanctioning new projects and facilitating external loans. The reasons are not far to seek. With 16 Lok Sabha MPs, Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is the largest ally in NDA 3.0, holding the key to the stability and longevity of the coalition government.

Be it Amaravati, the ‘dream’ capital city, or the Polavaram irrigation project, the Union government has been pampering Andhra Pradesh with liberal doles of funds. What’s the proof, you ask? Look no farther than the recent decision to sanction a semiconductor manufacturing project for Andhra, when the Congress-ruled Telangana had completed all the necessary groundwork for the project.

“By sidelining a fully prepared, investment-ready proposal in favour of an incomplete one, the Centre has chosen political considerations over merit. Such decisions defy logic, undermine fairness and send a troubling message to global investors about India’s policy priorities. Telangana has earned its rightful place in the national semiconductor growth story — and we will not accept being denied it,” said Telangana I-T minister D. Sridhar Babu.