Will amend petition, challenge grounds of detention: Wangchuk's wife to SC

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, detained under the National Security Act (NSA) and currently lodged in Jodhpur jail, continues to inspire optimism even as his legal challenge remains pending before the Supreme Court.

After meeting him in jail, his wife Gitanjali J. Angmo said Wangchuk remained calm, resilient, and grateful for the outpouring of support from across the country. She shared that he had asked for a children’s encyclopedia, which she delivered during her visit, and conveyed a message of hope to his well-wishers.

“He thanks everyone for their support and shares this song of optimism to not lose hope,” Angmo said, quoting her husband: 'रात भर का है मेहमान अंधेरा, किस के रोके रूका है सवेरा; रात जितनी भी संगीन होगी, सुबह उतनी ही रंगीन होगी (darkness is but a guest of the night; dawn cannot be stopped — the darker the night, the more radiant the morning).'

Just hours after her meeting, the Supreme Court adjourned to 29 October the hearing of Angmo’s petition challenging Wangchuk’s detention. A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria noted that Angmo had sought to amend her plea to contest the grounds of detention under the NSA, and therefore postponed the hearing to allow her to do so.

The court took on record an affidavit filed by the jailor of Jodhpur Central Jail, confirming that Wangchuk’s elder brother and his lawyer had met him recently.