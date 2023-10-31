Will demolish all lies on Nov 2; LS ethics committee has no criminal jurisdiction: Mohua Moitra

"It is very sad for the country that this government is being run by those who have been reduced to peeping toms. For most of us MPs, whose phones are being hacked, the Lok Sabha Speaker should take suo motu action. Rather, what we are seeing and are talking about is some parliamentary questions login, which is available to every private agency working for MPs," she said.



Moitra remained resolute in the face of efforts to suspend her, asserting her innocence. "The only thing they want is to silence me and suspend me. They can go on and write their fake reports, but the fact is they can't even touch my hair," she asserted.



Moitra said if she had accepted even a single rupee, the BJP would have promptly moved to have her incarcerated.



The Trinamool Congress, which has been maintaining silence on the issue, noted that Moitra had already clarified her stance concerning the bribery allegations and would now await the results of the committee's investigation. The party framed the issue as a matter concerning her rights and privileges.



Earlier, TMC minister Firhad Hakim suggested that the accusations against Moitra could be aimed at silencing her due to her outspoken criticism of the BJP government on multiple fronts.