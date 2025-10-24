Will ensure corruption-free govt in Bihar if INDIA bloc comes to power: Tejashwi
RJD leader pledges transparent, accountable, and people-focused governance
In a decisive step ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, the Opposition INDIA bloc on Thursday, 23 October, unveiled RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate, projecting a message of unity after weeks of intense deliberations.
Addressing reporters in Patna on Friday, Tejashwi vowed to usher in a governance model rooted in transparency, accountability, and responsiveness to the people’s needs.
“If the INDIA bloc comes to power in Bihar, as chief minister, I will ensure there will be no crime. I will present a government that is corruption-free,” he declared, pledging to listen to the grievances of citizens and prioritise the provision of affordable medicines and employment opportunities.
His remarks were aimed at assuring voters of a government that is both ethical and people-centric.
The INDIA bloc’s announcement comes after senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, stationed in Patna since Wednesday, engaged in delicate negotiations to resolve internal differences within the alliance. Gehlot confirmed that VIP chief Mukesh Sahni, along with other prominent leaders representing various communities, would be appointed as deputy chief ministers, reflecting the coalition’s commitment to Bihar’s intricate social mosaic.
With Tejashwi Yadav at the helm and a leadership team designed to balance social and political representation, the INDIA bloc seeks to present a united front, signaling a renewed effort to connect with the electorate and offer a vision of governance that blends integrity, inclusivity, and progress.
With PTI inputs
