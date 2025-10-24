Will ensure corruption-free govt in Bihar if INDIA bloc comes to power: Tejashwi

In a decisive step ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, the Opposition INDIA bloc on Thursday, 23 October, unveiled RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate, projecting a message of unity after weeks of intense deliberations.

Addressing reporters in Patna on Friday, Tejashwi vowed to usher in a governance model rooted in transparency, accountability, and responsiveness to the people’s needs.

“If the INDIA bloc comes to power in Bihar, as chief minister, I will ensure there will be no crime. I will present a government that is corruption-free,” he declared, pledging to listen to the grievances of citizens and prioritise the provision of affordable medicines and employment opportunities.