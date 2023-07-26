Will follow what high command says: Former K’taka CM and Congress leader Jagadish Shettar

Congress lawmaker and former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar on Wednesday, July 26, said that he will follow the order of the party high command on contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha polls against Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Speaking to reporters in Koppal, Shettar, a former BJP man, made the statement while answering a question on rumors that he would be pitted against Joshi in the Lingayat-dominated Hubballi-Dharwad parliamentary constituency.

"I will follow the orders of the high command and carry out the instructions and responsibilities given by the party. However, no discussion has been held regarding Lok Sabha elections until now," he said.

"We are going to win at least 15 seats in Karnataka in the parliamentary elections. We can also win up to 20 seats. The Congress has made me a MLC and is taking care of me respectfully. The party has also promised me of additional responsibilities and posts. I have come out of BJP for self-respect and there is no question of returning to the BJP. I will strive for the victory of the Congress party in Dharwad and other regions," he said.