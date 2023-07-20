Karnataka BJP stages protest outside Vidhana Soudha

The Karnataka BJP staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the premises of the Vidhana Soudha on Thursday condemning the decision of the Speaker to suspend 10 BJP MLAs from the legislature.

The BJP leaders went in a procession to the Raj Bhavan and submitted a complaint against the Speaker and the ruling Congress.

Earlier, BJP legislators held a meeting at the party headquarter Jagannath Bhavan in Malleshwaram under the leadership of state party president Nalin Kumar Kateel. It was decided to boycott the session and submit a complaint about the suspension of the BJP MLAs to the Governor. Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that the law and order system is collapsing in the state and there are various other issues. “We want to take all these issues to the people. Today we are staging a dharna and going to the governor. We will also apprise the Union Home minister about the law and order situation in the state,” he said.

When asked about the Speaker U.T. Khader already meeting the Governor over the issue, Bommai said he is free to meet the Governor. “Without caring for the honour of the position of the Speaker, he waited for 20 minutes and then went to attend the dinner party at the opposition party leaders' meeting. The moment he attended the political meet, his conduct has to be questioned and we will apprise the Governor about this.” BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginakayi stated that the suspension of party MLAs has been discussed and it has been decided not to attend the session. A decision would be taken later for a statewide protest.