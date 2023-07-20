Karnataka assembly turmoil: 10 BJP MLAs suspended; speaker & deputy speaker meet governor

Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader along with Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani and Assembly secretary M K Vishalakshi on Thursday called on Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and reportedly apprised him about the circumstances that led to the suspension of 10 BJP MLAs till the end of the session.

The Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution suspending 10 MLAs including four former ministers -- R Ashoka, Dr C N Ashwath Narayana, V Sunil Kumar and Araga Jnanendra.

They were suspended for their "indecent and disrespectful conduct" after they tore copies of bills and agenda documents and flung them towards the Chair.