10 BJP MLAs suspended for paper-throwing incident in Karnataka assembly

BJP members gave vent to their anger as Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani was conducting the proceedings after Speaker U T Khader left, stating that the House would not break for lunch and the discussion on the Budget and demands would continue. He said that those members who wanted to go for lunch could do so and return to the discussions.

This happened even as opposition BJP and JD(S)members were protesting from the well of the House, accusing the Congress government of deputing 30 IAS officers to "serve" its alliance leaders, who had met in the city on Monday and Tuesday in the city to strategise for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Upset by the Speaker's decision to conduct the proceedings amid the protest and not break for lunch, the BJP members went into a huddle for a brief period and then, all of a sudden, threw papers at the Chair and the Deputy Speaker, stating that the House cannot be run like this.

Under which rule had the lunch been cancelled, they demanded to know.