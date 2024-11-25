Will introspect, learn and rebuild NCP (SP) with renewed commitment: Sule

NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule has said her party, which won just 10 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, will introspect over the poll results and pledged to work towards a capable, inclusive and progressive state.

In a statement on X, the Baramati Lok Sabha member on Sunday, 24 November, said they respect the people’s mandate. She promised to rebuild the party and said it would move forward with determination despite its dismal show.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) collectively bagged only 46 of the state’s 288 assembly seats.

“We respect and humbly accept the verdict of the people in the Assembly elections. This result is a moment for deep reflection and renewal. We will introspect, learn, and rebuild with honesty, hard work, and an unshakable commitment to the values we stand for,” Sule wrote.

She stressed that her party was committed to creating a capable, inclusive, and progressive Maharashtra.

“Our vision of a capable, inclusive, and progressive Maharashtra remains unchanged. We reaffirm our pledge to fight for the rights, dignity, and self-respect of farmers, workers, women, youth, and every marginalised section of society,” Sule stated.