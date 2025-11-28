Will Modi take up South Africa’s cause with ‘good friend’ Trump: Congress

The political ripples from Washington have reached New Delhi. With US President Donald Trump announcing that South Africa will be barred from attending next year’s G20 summit in Miami, the Congress on Friday questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the self-styled champion of Africa and the Global South, will intervene on behalf of a nation long regarded as a pillar of the continent.

Trump’s decision, made public on Wednesday, comes in response to what he described as South Africa’s alleged mistreatment of a US government representative during this year’s G20 summit hosted by Pretoria. In a series of forceful statements on social media, the former Republican president declared that South Africa “will NOT be receiving an invitation to the 2026 G20” and that all US payments and subsidies to the country would be immediately halted.

Trump framed the move as a consequence of Pretoria’s refusal to hand over its G20 hosting responsibilities to a senior US embassy representative, and he further claimed, without evidence, that white Afrikaners had faced violent persecution — a charge emphatically rejected by the South African government.

In New Delhi, the Congress voiced strong objections to what it described as a unilateral and unjust snub. Speaking on X, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh reminded the world that South Africa has been part of the G20 since its inception, by virtue of being the largest economy on the African continent, not as a favor from the United States. “It was very much present at the very first G20 Summit held in Washington DC under President George W. Bush and has been a valued presence in all subsequent summits,” he noted.