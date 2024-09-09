Will oppose GST on online transactions under Rs 2000, research grants: Atishi

Delhi finance minister Atishi on Monday, 9 September, said they will oppose the Centre's proposal to impose GST on online transactions under Rs 2,000 as it would put a burden on start-ups.

Atishi also reiterated that at the GST Council Meeting on Monday they would oppose imposition of GST on research grants procured by educational institutions.

"There are many important issues that will come up in GST Council meeting. The first and most important is GST on research grants. Show cause notices have been sent to big educational institutes including IIT Delhi and Punjab University. It is wrong. Research is an investment in development of the country," she told PTI Videos.