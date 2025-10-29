Will oppose implementation of SIR of voter lists in Kerala: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said the party would oppose the implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Kerala, just as it had done inside and outside Parliament.

Priyanka, who represents the Wayanad constituency, was responding to reporters' queries about the Election Commission of India's move to conduct the SIR of electoral rolls in several states, including Kerala.

"The Election Commission is planning to carry out the SIR of voter lists in many states, including Kerala, and we will strongly oppose it," she said. "Given how they (EC) conducted it in Bihar, we have fought against it in Parliament and outside it. We will continue to fight against it everywhere," the Congress MP added.

Calling the move "the only way of committing fraud and cheating in the election," she alleged that the SIR exercise, as carried out in Bihar, "undermines democracy".