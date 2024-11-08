Will run parallel govt if J-K speaker 'challenges sovereignty and integrity' of country: BJP

The BJP on Friday said it will run a parallel government in Jammu and Kashmir if assembly speaker Abdul Rahim Rather continues with his behaviour that "challenges the sovereignty and integrity" of the country.

"We had a parallel assembly outside when the speaker had our MLAs marshalled out. We raised the issues of our areas and the media covered it. The Speaker should not take this parallel assembly lightly. If your behaviour challenges Indian integrity and sovereignty, we will run a parallel government and this is my warning to them," leader of opposition Sunil Sharma told reporters in Srinagar.

Sharma said the way the Speaker has conducted the assembly is condemnable. "We condemn it. This will be the darkest day in the history of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly. The assembly was constituted by the people with the hope that their problems regarding water, electricity, hospital and education will be solved.

"However, the Speaker has functioned as an agent of a particular party and performed an unconstitutional and illegal act in an undemocratic way," Sharma said.