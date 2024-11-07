Uproar in J-K Assembly over special status resolution, House adjourned

A brawl broke out between BJP MLAs and marshals of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Thursday after the speaker directed the eviction of opposition members who had stormed the well during their protest over the special status resolution.

At least three MLAs were marshalled out on the directions of speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, but the brawl ensued owing to resistance put up by the opposition members. Amidst the ruckus, the speaker adjourned the proceedings for the day.

As soon as the Assembly met this morning, an uproar broke out as BJP members protested against the resolution that was passed on Wednesday. While BJP MLA and leader of opposition Sunil Sharma was speaking over the resolution, Awami Ittehad Party leader and MLA Langate Sheikh Khursheed jumped into the well displaying a banner that read Articles 370 and 35A be restored.

This infuriated the BJP members, who also jumped into the well and snatched the banner, which they tore into pieces. The speaker then adjourned proceedings for 15 minutes. However, the BJP members continued their protest even after the House was adjourned.

Once the House resumed its proceedings, the BJP members continued to protest, even as the speaker requested the opposition members to take their seats.