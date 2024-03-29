Will take action against those who have disrobed democracy: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rajya Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi have once again accused the BJP-led Centre of misusing institutions like the income tax department, ED (Enforcement Directorate) and CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) to subvert democracy and belittle the Constitution, and asked why is the I-T department being used as a weapon to harass the principal opposition party.

Accusing the BJP of indulging in "tax terrorism", Gandhi wrote in an X post in Hindi, "When the government changes, action will definitely be taken against those who have disrobed democracy. And such exemplary action will be taken that no one will dare to do all this again. This is my guarantee." He also tagged a previous video of his and used the hashtag #BJPTaxTerrorism with his post.

Kharge asserted that such actions would not deter the Congress from contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, and vowed that his party would free the country's institutions from the BJP's "dictatorship".

Kharge said a penalty of Rs 4,600 crore has been "overlooked" for the BJP's Rs 42 crore unaccounted deposits, while a penalty of Rs 135 crore is being demanded for the Congress' Rs 14 lakh cash deposits by MLAs and MPs.