With BJP celebrating early Holi, what we can look forward to in the next two years

Now that results are known and reasons for such results analysed over and over again, what does the future hold? The consensus is that BJP won in four of the five states largely because of its welfare schemes for the poor, which included ‘free’ houses, toilets, foodgrains and vaccines. But then the same schemes were in operation in Punjab as well. Why did the Congress not get its benefit? Especially when it was the Congress which had brought in the Food Security Act and the MGNREGA. Is it because Congress failed to publicise its role? In both Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, where Congress governments have implemented the same schemes, will the Congress reap the kind of political dividend that BJP has reaped in the four states?

Another pressing question is what might happen once these schemes are withdrawn at the end of this month. The economy is still in doldrums and the poorer sections might still need the support they received after the pandemic. Unemployment is still rampant and will this lot of people take kindly to such withdrawal?

An interesting feature of these elections is the curiously little effect that the long farmers’ agitation has had on results. Congress had opposed the farm laws from the beginning and lent its moral support to the farmers’ agitation. But it lost the election in Punjab to a party which was the first to notify the laws. AAP had adopted a fence sitter’s role vis-à-vis the farmers’ agitation and while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) belatedly quit the NDA on the issue of the farm laws, it too failed to garner much support in the election.

While the Prime Minister did withdraw the farm laws, the union agriculture minister Narendra Tomar had claimed that the laws would return with some amendments. The BJP does not seem to have been affected by the farmers’ agitation in Western Uttar Pradesh despite farmers’ leaders, notably Rakesh Tikait, calling for ‘No Vote to BJP’. That is the reason there is every likelihood of the farm laws returning sooner than later.