With Mayawati's 'blessings', BSP and INLD ally for Haryana Assembly polls

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Haryana’s Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) have formed a pre-poll alliance ahead of the state Assembly elections anticipated in October.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and BSP supremo Mayawati announced on X that the BSP and INLD would jointly contest the Haryana elections to defeat "anti-people parties" and establish a new coalition government.

"Due to the resolve to form a welfare government in Haryana, there has been complete unity and agreement in the distribution of seats etc. in this alliance by giving full respect to each other. I have full hope that this mutual unity will defeat the opponents with the blessings of the people and form a new government," Mayawati wrote on X.