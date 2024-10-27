Madhya Pradesh: Wonders never cease, Shivraj Chouhan is class monitor!

The announcement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up a monitoring group headed by Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to review progress of schemes and promises made since 2014 has caused much amusement.

In his home state, Chouhan is known as ‘ghoshna veer’ — the man of many promises. The opposition has accused him of failing to fulfil the 22,000 promises he is believed to have made between 2005 and 2023 as chief minister. So now, the king of empty promises is to monitor the emperor of blah? That’s a laugh.

On a more serious note, the BJP veteran might likely be ‘elected’ BJP president. Chouhan has a gift for being obsequious. His detractors grudgingly admit he is flexible, with friends across the political divide. He also has been loyal to the RSS and, barring flashes of defiance, respectful to both Modi and Amit Shah.

However, his relationship with Modi has been cool verging on frosty. Modi did not invoke Chouhan even once during last year’s assembly campaign. Despite Chouhan pulling off an unlikely victory for the BJP, he was denied another innings as CM.

In a recent photograph shared by Chouhan of his entire family calling on the prime minister at home, Chouhan is one big grin while Modi is a tad short of grim. Word went that the visit was to lobby for his son Kartikeya (26) to be nominated for the Budhni assembly constituency, which Chouhan had vacated after winning a Lok Sabha seat this year.

Instead, the BJP nominated Ramakant Bhargava for the byelection slated for 13 November. Nominating his son would have looked bad, explains the Chouhan camp, while Bhargava can be asked to vacate the seat anytime Chouhan chooses.

Could Chouhan have been asked to head the monitoring committee to make him face the music for unfulfilled promises? The move could be a strategy to firewall Modi from criticism or even pave the ground for easing him out in future. Is it the RSS then which is moving in for the kill or is it Modi who has seen the writing on the wall and is preparing the ground for an honourable exit?