Won’t allow Pawar vs Pawar contests in future, says Supriya Sule

NCP (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule has said she will not allow 'Pawar vs Pawar' electoral contests in the future, asserting that members of the Pawar family will not be pitted against one another in elections.

In an interview with a Marathi news channel, Sule made it clear that she herself would not contest against any member of the Pawar family and would also discourage others from doing so. She said while family members may be engaged in different political roles, unity within the family would be maintained when it comes to elections.

The question of a Pawar-versus-Pawar contest arose after recent remarks by Jay Pawar, son of late Ajit Pawar, who said people in his father's constituency Baramati want him to contest elections. However, Jay added that he is currently working as a party worker.

Following his statement, speculation grew that Baramati could witness a Pawar vs Pawar contest in 2029. Responding to this, MLA Rohit Pawar indirectly accused the BJP of attempting to erase the Pawar legacy in Baramati. He also said that the people of Baramati do not want such a contest. Yugendra Pawar, too, has stated that he will not contest against Jay in Baramati.

The constituency has already seen intra-family contests. In the last Lok Sabha elections, Baramati witnessed a contest between Sule and Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar, in what was widely described as a 'nanad-bhabhi' (sisters-in-law) contest. Sule emerged victorious.

This was followed by another family contest in the Assembly elections, where Ajit Pawar faced his nephew Yugendra Pawar. Ajit Pawar won that election by a margin of over one lakh votes.