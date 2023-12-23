Worry about unemployment instead: Sibal to FM over her criticism of MK Stalin

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday hit out at Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her criticism of Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin over him attending an INDIA bloc meeting despite torrential rains battering his state, and said she should instead worry about issues such as unemployment and India's mounting debt.

Sitharaman on Friday, 22 December, had attacked Stalin for taking part in the opposition bloc's meeting on 19 December instead of being with the people when Tamil Nadu was pounded by torrential rains and battered by floods.

In a post on X, Sibal said, "Nirmala Sitharaman targets Stalin attending I.N.D.I.A meet when Tamil Nadu battered with rain, floods. Instead worry about: 1) underemployment 2) unemployment 3) India's mounting debt 4) undernourished children 5) hunger, poverty. If you have time: Women wrestlers!"