Worry about unemployment instead: Sibal to FM over her criticism of MK Stalin
"Worry instead about unemployment, India's mounting debt, hunger, malnutrition and poverty, and if you have time, women wrestlers," Rajya Sabha MP said
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday hit out at Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her criticism of Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin over him attending an INDIA bloc meeting despite torrential rains battering his state, and said she should instead worry about issues such as unemployment and India's mounting debt.
Sitharaman on Friday, 22 December, had attacked Stalin for taking part in the opposition bloc's meeting on 19 December instead of being with the people when Tamil Nadu was pounded by torrential rains and battered by floods.
In a post on X, Sibal said, "Nirmala Sitharaman targets Stalin attending I.N.D.I.A meet when Tamil Nadu battered with rain, floods. Instead worry about: 1) underemployment 2) unemployment 3) India's mounting debt 4) undernourished children 5) hunger, poverty. If you have time: Women wrestlers!"
Speaking to reporters, Sitharaman had demanded to know why Stalin did not give "priority" to Tamil Nadu at a time when it was pounded by very heavy rains and instead chose to participate in the alliance's meeting in Delhi.
"When the state was going through a disaster, chief minister Stalin was holding discussions at the INDIA alliance meeting in Delhi," she had said.
Sibal, who was a Union minister during the UPA 1 and UPA 2 governments, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support. He has also floated a non-electoral platform called Insaaf, aimed at fighting injustice.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines