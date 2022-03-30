Yogi faces uphill task in new innings

After the BJP’s spectacular victory in the recently-concluded assembly elections, political pundits are wondering if the saffron party’s magical run that started in 2014 will continue in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.In his second consecutive innings as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath is up against a bigger challenge.

Firstly, it would be a tough test to meet the voters’ expectations and fulfil the promises of the party’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ or manifesto. At the same time, Yogi will face a strongerOpposition inside the assembly and outside. The Samajwadi Party, which bolstered its strength in the house manifold, is already showing an aggressive stancewith SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and partyveteran Azam Khan giving up their Lok Sabha seats and deciding to adorn the Opposition benches in the UP assembly.

Apart from the power play within the BJP, Yogi Adityanath has five major challenges ahead he will have to tackle before 2024.

Stray cattle: Stray cattle was a major issue in UP so much so that halfway through the election, even PM Narendra Modi had to promise to the voters to make a policy for the abandoned animals. In fact, UP spent more than Rs. 400 crores in just three years on stray cattle, but the ground reality remained grim.

There is a claim of protection of more than 9 lakh animals through 6,000 cow shelters in the state, but the death of cows in Kanha Upvan and Goshalas is not ending. The officials often take more interest in suppressing the news of the death of cows than preserving the animals.