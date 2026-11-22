Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief national coordinator Akash Anand on Sunday accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of neglecting public issues such as education, security and employment while spending thousands of crores of rupees on advertisements.

Addressing a public meeting in Agra, Anand urged people to vote for the BSP in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, saying the party's election symbol, the elephant, would be the means to settle accounts with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"I have decided that I will not get angry today. I will simply read out the government's report card. If you feel like laughing while listening to it, go ahead. But if you feel angry, settle the score by pressing the button against the elephant symbol of our party in the coming Assembly election," he said.

Conveying a message from BSP supremo Mayawati, Anand cautioned party workers against being misled by political rivals.

In a veiled attack on BJP leaders from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, he said leaders from Gujarat, religious mutts and “the one who only thinks about Etawah” would visit Agra during the election season to influence voters.

"We do not ask any government for the moon and stars. We ask for just three things -- good education, security for all and employment for every hand," he said.

Targeting the BJP, Anand alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government had spent Rs 7,000 crore on advertisements projecting the state as developed, educated and safe, while failing to address pressing public concerns.

On law and order, he cited what he described as National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) figures to claim that Uttar Pradesh topped the list of states in murders and crimes against women.

He said the closure or merger of schools had particularly affected children in villages, who now had to travel longer distances to attend classes.