Your sacrifice inspires India: Rahul Gandhi on CISF Raising Day
Mallikarjun Kharge says CISF has, for over five decades, guarded the nation’s strategic assets with professionalism and courage
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday extended warm greetings to the personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as the nation marked the force’s Foundation Day, paying tribute to their steadfast dedication in safeguarding the country’s vital assets and infrastructure.
Taking to the social media platform X (social media platform), Rahul Gandhi praised the courage and commitment of CISF personnel, describing their service as a source of immense pride for the nation.
“Heartiest greetings to our brave soldiers on CISF Foundation Day. Your dedication, sacrifice and courage to protect India are a source of pride and inspiration for us. Jai Hind,” he wrote, acknowledging the force’s critical role in ensuring national security and protecting key installations across the country.
Echoing similar sentiments, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also conveyed his greetings on the occasion. Reflecting on the force’s enduring legacy, Kharge said the CISF has, for more than five decades, stood as a vigilant sentinel guarding the nation’s strategic assets with remarkable professionalism and courage.
“Sincere gratitude and salutations to CISF on their Raising Day,” Kharge wrote, noting that the force’s swift and disciplined response during crises and disasters has saved countless lives. “The nation deeply appreciates their unwavering service and commitment.”
The Congress party, in its message, likewise saluted the bravery and discipline of CISF personnel, describing them as a steadfast pillar in India’s security architecture. It highlighted the force’s relentless efforts in protecting critical infrastructure and ensuring the smooth functioning of key installations across the country.
Observed every year on 10 March, CISF Raising Day commemorates the establishment of the force in 1969 through an Act of Parliament. Conceived in the aftermath of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965 — which underscored the vulnerability of the nation’s public sector industries and strategic facilities — the CISF was created to provide specialised security to India’s industrial backbone.
Initially tasked with guarding industries wholly owned by the central government, the force’s mandate has steadily expanded over the decades. Today, under the aegis of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the CISF protects an extensive network of critical infrastructure — from airports and seaports to power plants, oil refineries, and major industrial establishments.
Over the years, the CISF has grown into a formidable shield for the nation’s economic and strategic lifelines, standing vigilant at the gateways of progress and prosperity. Its personnel, with quiet resolve and unflinching courage, continue to ensure that the engines of India’s development run smoothly and securely — day and night, in every corner of the country.
With IANS inputs