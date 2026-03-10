Your sacrifice inspires India: Rahul Gandhi on CISF Raising Day

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday extended warm greetings to the personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as the nation marked the force’s Foundation Day, paying tribute to their steadfast dedication in safeguarding the country’s vital assets and infrastructure.

Taking to the social media platform X (social media platform), Rahul Gandhi praised the courage and commitment of CISF personnel, describing their service as a source of immense pride for the nation.

“Heartiest greetings to our brave soldiers on CISF Foundation Day. Your dedication, sacrifice and courage to protect India are a source of pride and inspiration for us. Jai Hind,” he wrote, acknowledging the force’s critical role in ensuring national security and protecting key installations across the country.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also conveyed his greetings on the occasion. Reflecting on the force’s enduring legacy, Kharge said the CISF has, for more than five decades, stood as a vigilant sentinel guarding the nation’s strategic assets with remarkable professionalism and courage.