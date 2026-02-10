Youth Congress protests on ‘Epstein files’, demands probe into alleged India links
Jantar Mantar rally follows claims that documents reference Indian figures, though government has not announced probe
Hundreds of workers from the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) gathered at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Tuesday, 10 February to protest the controversy surrounding the so-called 'Epstein files', and to demand a high-level investigation into alleged references to India.
The demonstration followed the release of documents tied to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein by the US Department of Justice, which India's Opposition leaders say contain references to Indian individuals and diplomatic interactions dating back several years. The Central government has not announced any inquiry so far, prompting criticism from protesters.
Participants shouted slogans and carried banners calling for scrutiny of what they described as an “Indian connection” in the files, and repeating Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's claim made a few days ago that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was severely compromised. When demonstrators attempted to move towards Parliament, police blocked their advance with barricades, leading to tense scenes and the detention of several leaders.
IYC activists accused the government of maintaining silence despite the alleged references to India. Delhi Police deployed heavy security and sealed off surrounding areas, detaining multiple protesters when sections of the crowd attempted to cross barricades.
Several protesters also held aloft cutouts of the cover of the book Four Stars of Destiny by former Indian Army chief Gen. M.M. Narawane (retd). The book — which the government claims is yet to be published though the general himself put out a tweet in 2023 asking people to buy it — has been in the eye of a storm following Gandhi's attempts to quote from it during a speech in the Lok Sabha, to illustrate the alleged incompetence of the Modi government in the face of the Chinese incursion into Ladakh in 2020.
Congress leaders have argued that the material includes references to diplomatic engagements around 2017 and the involvement of Indian personalities, asserting the need for closer examination.
Documents released in recent batches span millions of pages and include a wide range of global figures — and experts stress that being named does not imply participation in criminal conduct.
Among those reported to have surfaced in connection with India:
PM Narendra Modi — References appear in emails where Epstein discussed possible meetings or political outreach via intermediaries. The Indian government has dismissed such references as baseless, calling them “little more than trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal”.
Anil Ambani — Epstein exchanged communications with the now tainted businessman and met him, according to calendar records; Ambani’s company has not commented publicly.
Hardeep Singh Puri — Emails suggest meetings with the Union petroleum minister linked to investment discussions; he has said any interaction was strictly professional.
Anurag Kashyap — The filmmaker was mentioned in emails describing a “Bollywood guy” invited to workshops or events; there is no evidence he attended or was connected to Epstein’s crimes.
Nandita Das — Listed as a speaker at an event to which Epstein was invited; again, mention does not indicate association with wrongdoing.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan — Appeared in correspondence linked to an event they co-chaired that Epstein was invited to attend.
Mira Nair — Also reported in some coverage as being referenced in documents, highlighting the broad scope of the material.
Overall, analysts note that the files catalogue Epstein’s communications, invitations and contacts across political, business and cultural circles worldwide, and inclusion often reflects networking claims rather than verified links to criminal activity.
