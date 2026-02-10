Youth Congress protests on ‘Epstein files’, demands probe into alleged India links

Hundreds of workers from the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) gathered at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Tuesday, 10 February to protest the controversy surrounding the so-called 'Epstein files', and to demand a high-level investigation into alleged references to India.

The demonstration followed the release of documents tied to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein by the US Department of Justice, which India's Opposition leaders say contain references to Indian individuals and diplomatic interactions dating back several years. The Central government has not announced any inquiry so far, prompting criticism from protesters.

Participants shouted slogans and carried banners calling for scrutiny of what they described as an “Indian connection” in the files, and repeating Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's claim made a few days ago that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was severely compromised. When demonstrators attempted to move towards Parliament, police blocked their advance with barricades, leading to tense scenes and the detention of several leaders.

IYC activists accused the government of maintaining silence despite the alleged references to India. Delhi Police deployed heavy security and sealed off surrounding areas, detaining multiple protesters when sections of the crowd attempted to cross barricades.

Several protesters also held aloft cutouts of the cover of the book Four Stars of Destiny by former Indian Army chief Gen. M.M. Narawane (retd). The book — which the government claims is yet to be published though the general himself put out a tweet in 2023 asking people to buy it — has been in the eye of a storm following Gandhi's attempts to quote from it during a speech in the Lok Sabha, to illustrate the alleged incompetence of the Modi government in the face of the Chinese incursion into Ladakh in 2020.