US reaches deal to protect identities of Epstein victims after document release errors

The US justice department has reached an agreement with lawyers representing victims of Jeffrey Epstein to safeguard the identities of nearly 100 women after serious redaction failures in a recent release of court documents, a federal judge in New York was told on Tuesday.

The deal prompted Judge Richard M. Berman to cancel a public hearing scheduled for Wednesday, after being informed that discussions between government lawyers and victims’ representatives had led to a resolution of the privacy concerns.

Florida-based attorney Brittany Henderson told the court that “extensive and constructive discussions” with the justice department had produced an agreement aimed at preventing further harm to women whose personal details were exposed when millions of pages of records were made public last week.

Henderson and fellow lawyer Brad Edwards had warned in a letter to the judge on Sunday that urgent court intervention was required, citing thousands of instances in which names and other identifying information of women allegedly abused by Epstein had not been properly redacted.

According to the letter, some of the affected women described the release as “life threatening”. One said she had received death threats, while another said she was forced to shut down her bank accounts and credit cards after her security was compromised.

The lawyers had asked for the justice department’s website to be temporarily taken offline and for an independent monitor to be appointed to oversee future releases.