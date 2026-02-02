Trump melts down over Trevor Noah joke, DoJ dampens Epstein file expectations

As the US Justice Department moved to lower expectations around the legal consequences of the newly released Jeffrey Epstein files, President Donald Trump responded not with reassurance, but with a late-night meltdown — triggered by a joke at the Grammy Awards.

On Sunday, deputy attorney-general Todd Blanche said bluntly that the trove of documents, emails, photographs and videos connected to Epstein does not provide grounds for new criminal charges. Appearing on CNN’s 'State of the Union', Blanche acknowledged the disturbing nature of the material but stressed that revulsion is not a substitute for evidence.

“There’s a lot of correspondence. There’s a lot of emails. There’s a lot of photographs — horrible photographs,” Blanche said. “But that doesn’t allow us necessarily to prosecute somebody.”

Within hours, Trump was posting furiously on Truth Social — not about the DOJ’s legal assessment, but about a punchline delivered by comedian Trevor Noah.

“The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable!” Trump wrote, attacking the show, the network CBS, and Noah personally. He described Noah as “whoever he may be”, called him a “poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C.” and threatened to unleash his lawyers.

The provocation was a monologue joke linking Trump’s well-known fascination with acquiring Greenland — an idea he floated publicly in 2019 — with Epstein’s now-infamous private island. Noah quipped that artists coveted Grammys “almost as much as Trump wants Greenland”, adding that with Epstein’s island gone, Trump “needs a new one to hang out on with Bill Clinton”.

Trump responded in emphatic capital letters: “WRONG!!!” He insisted he had never been to Epstein’s island, “nor anywhere close”, and claimed that until Noah’s remark, he had “never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media”. He labelled the joke “false and defamatory” and promised to sue “for plenty$,” urging Noah to “ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out. Also ask CBS!”