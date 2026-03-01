IYC protests after bail reversal, frames Chib case as test of right to dissent

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Sunday launched a “peaceful satyagraha” at the Press Club of India demanding the release of its national president Uday Bhanu Chib and other members arrested following the controversial 'shirtless protest' during February's AI Impact Summit — escalating the confrontation into a wider political battle over dissent and democratic rights.

The protest came a day after a Delhi court stayed the bail granted to Chib, hours after a magistrate had ordered his release observing that the right to life and liberty is the “soul of the Indian Constitution”.

Framing the episode as more than a legal dispute, the IYC sought to place it at the centre of a broader democratic question. “This is bigger than one arrest. It is about whether dissent will be treated as a democratic right or a punishable offence,” the organisation said, linking the detention of its leaders to their protest against the India–US trade deal. “Bail is not the end of the story. Accountability on a trade deal that impacts India’s farmers, youth, and economic sovereignty is still owed.”

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, journalist Sabana Azmi and Anish Gawande were present in solidarity, defending what the Youth Congress described as the constitutional right to protest.