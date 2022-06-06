Interview with 'Sanam': Our band was formed in 2010; all of us played for different bands in school & college
'Sanam' band members consider music an integral part of their life and think that making music just to sell can hamper the quality of music
1. When did you decide to form your band?
Sanam Puri - Our band was formed in 2010. Each of us played for different bands through school and college. After the 4 of us met, things just clicked and we have never looked back.
2. How does it feel to perform before the live crowd at Marketcity, Mumbai?
Samar Puri - Performing in Mumbai is always fun !!! Our last few performances in Marketcity have been power packed. So we are looking forward for more wild nights!!!
3. What’s the craziest thing that’s happened on tour?
Keshav Dhanraj - On tour a number of crazy things happen. It’s hard to pick one as the craziest. Off the top of my head, one incident comes to my mind when we once heard some gun shots right outside our hotel in another country. We were rushed inside the hotel until things settled down.
4. What made you want to become a musician?
Sanam Puri - Didn't really plan to become a musician specifically. The important thing has always been to do what feels good and music feels like it has a purpose in our lives. There's so much we have learned about life and have been able to do through music.
5. What's the best piece of advice another musician ever gave you?
Samar Puri - Practice. The more time you spend doing what you love, the better you will get at it.
6. What's your process for dealing with performance anxiety?
Keshav Dhanraj - The four of us are friends first. So performing together really kills most of the anxiety. We know we have each other’s back no matter what. But in general, the more you do it, the easier it becomes. For us, performing on stage has become a second home now.
7. How would your bandmates describe you and your work ethic?
Sanam Puri - Each of us has completely different characteristics. We use each other’s strengths and make the best out of every situation.
8. If you could change one thing in the music industry, what would it be?
Samar Puri - Music in general is an art. So there has to be variety. But the politics behind the monetary aspect really changes everything. People end up making music just to sell it and not because it is a part of their expression.