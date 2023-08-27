26 CCTV cameras, ex-army personnel in JU to prevent ragging
In the wake of the death-by-ragging controversy, outsourced security guards on the campus and at the students' hostel are being replaced with former Army personnel
In the wake of a student's death due to ragging at the students' hostel of Jadavpur University, the authorities have decided to install 26 new CCTV cameras in the campus and replace outsourced security guards with former Army men to prevent recurrence of such events.
According to JU insiders, the 26 CCTV cameras will be installed to cover all the entry gates to the campus and the entry point of the students' hostel, where the tragedy took place on August 10.
All the CCTV cameras will be AI-enabled, with an innovative neural network that takes into account all potential errors before reporting an accident, to bring down the rate of false alarms. The cost estimated for installing the 26 CCTV cameras, each having audio and video recording facility, will be to the tune of Rs 38 lakh.
The varsity will also replace its existing outsourced guards with retired or former army personnel, for which a requisition has already been sent to the Directorate Resettlement Zone (East).
JU insiders say that a total of 30 retired or former army personnel will be deputed, with their main assignment being intensive patrolling within the campus after the end of the scheduled working hours. The annual estimated cost on this count will be to the tune of Rs 3 crore.
The sources admitted that there is still an objection among a section of the students about the use of CCTV cameras or the deployment of Army-trained security personnel.
"What they are failing to understand is that if the anti-ragging guidelines as outlined by the University Grants Commission are still not implemented, there might be adverse repercussions on the university in future, which might ultimately hamper the career of the students," said a JU faculty member on condition of anonymity.
