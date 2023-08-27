26 CCTV cameras, ex-army personnel in JU to prevent ragging

In the wake of a student's death due to ragging at the students' hostel of Jadavpur University, the authorities have decided to install 26 new CCTV cameras in the campus and replace outsourced security guards with former Army men to prevent recurrence of such events.

According to JU insiders, the 26 CCTV cameras will be installed to cover all the entry gates to the campus and the entry point of the students' hostel, where the tragedy took place on August 10.

All the CCTV cameras will be AI-enabled, with an innovative neural network that takes into account all potential errors before reporting an accident, to bring down the rate of false alarms. The cost estimated for installing the 26 CCTV cameras, each having audio and video recording facility, will be to the tune of Rs 38 lakh.

The varsity will also replace its existing outsourced guards with retired or former army personnel, for which a requisition has already been sent to the Directorate Resettlement Zone (East).