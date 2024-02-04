Bengal: TMC youth wing keep up protest over Centre not paying dues

Trinamool Youth Congress activists held protests in some parts of West Bengal today, 4 February, against the alleged non-release of central funds to the state for the 100 days' work scheme under MGNREGA.

Led by TMYC state president Sayani Ghosh, the protestors held a day-long sit-in on Red Road, Kolkata, where she flayed the BJP over the non-payment of dues by the Centre, asserting that such agitations will be more intense in the coming days.

"Our chief minister (Mamata Banerjee) has pledged to be on the side of the over 21 lakh MGNREGA workers in the state... We will not sit idle. In the days ahead, there will be a fiercer movement against the BJP government at the Centre, which is blatantly discriminating against Bengal," Ghosh said.

Similar demonstrations were held by the party's youth wing in Malda.

Banerjee had initiated a sit-in dharna over the same issue on 2 and 3 February on Red Road as well.

Different wings of the TMC are scheduled to hold protests in the next one week, demanding immediate release of the central funds.

Banerjee, who is also the party supremo, had on Saturday, 3 February, announced that her government would transfer funds to the bank accounts of 21 lakh unpaid MGNREGA workers in the state by 21 February.