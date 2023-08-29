Gujarat HC takes suo motu cognisance of extortion by traffic police in Ahmedabad

The Gujarat High Court has taken suo moto cognisance of an incident of extortion involving two traffic policemen and a traffic brigade (TRB) personnel in Ahmedabad.

The case hearing is scheduled for 11 September.

The incident where the officials allegedly extorted money from a couple travelling late at night was brought to the court's attention through a local news report.

Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Aniruddha P Mayee, constituting the bench, have requested an 'action taken' report from the police commissioner in relation to the matter.

The court emphasised the need for accountability, calling for the submission of the action-taken report and an affidavit from a gazetted officer of the Ahmedabad police commissioner's office before the upcoming hearing date on 11 September.