Gujarat builder's son was driving Jaguar that killed nine

The speeding Jaguar that ploughed into a crowd on the ISKCON bridge in Ahmedabad on Thursday killing nine people and injuring at least 13 injured was being driven by a college student.

The student has been identified as Tathya Pragnesh Patel who is the son of a wealthy builder and is in the second year of his college.

Patel was driving with his friends when he lost control of his overspeeding SUV GJ 01 WK 93, leading to the collision. He has been admitted to CIMS, a prominent hospital in Ahmedabad.

His father, Pragnesh Patel has a criminal history, including involvement in a rape case in Rajkot in 2020.