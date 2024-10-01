Kolkata Metro Rail on extended hours for Pujo

To cope with the festive rush during Durga Puja, the Metro Railway Kolkata will operate 248 trains, extending till 4 a.m., on 10–11 October in the North–South corridor, an official said.

Trains will run from 12:55 p.m. to 1:02 a.m. and from 3:38 a.m. to 4 a.m. on the Dakshineswar–New Garia stretch on the days of Saptami (10 October) and Astami–Navami (11 October), he said.

On Dashami (12 October), the Metro will run 174 services from 1 p.m. to midnight.

Heralding the start of the festival on Shasthi (9 October), the Kolkata Metro will run 288 services from 6:50 a.m. till midnight, the official said.

On Green Line – 1 (Sector V to Sealdah), the Metro authorities will run 106 services on Shasthi, 64 services on Saptami–Ashtami/Navami, 48 services on Dashami.

On Green Line – 2 (Howrah Maidan to Esplanade), 118 services will be operated on Shasthi–Ashtami/Navami and 80 services on Dashami, the official said. This corridor of the Kolkata Metro runs under the river Ganga in parts.