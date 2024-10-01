Kolkata Metro Rail on extended hours for Pujo
Peak demand is expected Shasthi to Navami, when trains will run in the wee hours as well
To cope with the festive rush during Durga Puja, the Metro Railway Kolkata will operate 248 trains, extending till 4 a.m., on 10–11 October in the North–South corridor, an official said.
Trains will run from 12:55 p.m. to 1:02 a.m. and from 3:38 a.m. to 4 a.m. on the Dakshineswar–New Garia stretch on the days of Saptami (10 October) and Astami–Navami (11 October), he said.
On Dashami (12 October), the Metro will run 174 services from 1 p.m. to midnight.
Heralding the start of the festival on Shasthi (9 October), the Kolkata Metro will run 288 services from 6:50 a.m. till midnight, the official said.
On Green Line – 1 (Sector V to Sealdah), the Metro authorities will run 106 services on Shasthi, 64 services on Saptami–Ashtami/Navami, 48 services on Dashami.
On Green Line – 2 (Howrah Maidan to Esplanade), 118 services will be operated on Shasthi–Ashtami/Navami and 80 services on Dashami, the official said. This corridor of the Kolkata Metro runs under the river Ganga in parts.
