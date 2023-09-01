UP to launch biometric system for 'transparent' food distribution: another digital access obstacle?

To check 'misuse' of food supplies at anganwadi and mini-anganwadi centres, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to implement a biometric system for food distribution under the supplementary nutrition scheme.

The proposal for poshahar (supplementary nutrition) distribution under the supplementary nutrition programme being validated by e-POS machines is expected by the BJP-led government to ensure that nobody can appropriate the food supplies meant for beneficiaries. It has been approved by the cabinet already.

The Uttar Pradesh Development System Corporation Limited (UPDESCO) has been nominated as the executive body for the installation and operation of e-POS machines.

Under the supplementary nutrition scheme, nutritious food is provided to children from 6 months to 6 years, including highly malnourished children, pregnant and lactating women, and adolescent girls aged between 14 and 18 years in aspirational districts.