Book review: A heartfelt tribute to Satyajit Ray

“Oh God, not yet another book on Ray, for chrissake!” can well be the reaction of over-saturated readers of Ray bio’s, anthologies etc, who swear by the seminal and authoritative work done by such celebrated names as Marie Seaton, Chidananda Das Gupta, Andrew Robinson & their ilk. However, to readers, Ray-devotees with a broader vision, the creator of the magical Apu Trilogy and his multi-faceted genius, is like an ocean. The more you explore, the more you discover.