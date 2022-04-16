Breaking a glass ceiling: Rave reviews for the ‘Tomb of Sand’

Why must a book be easy to read, asks Geetanjali Shree in one of her recent interviews. ‘Often language is treated as just a carrier of ideas, of a story. For me, language has its own presence and independent personality…I enjoy the audio quality and turns of phrase,” she went on to add.

She was answering one of the two frequently asked questions put to her. Why is her work difficult to read and why doesn’t she write in English? Her four-year-old novel in Hindi, “Ret Samadhi” (Tomb of Sand) was believed by critics to be untranslatable and difficult. But it has been translated and got into the Booker longlist and then the shortlist this year, one of the six books from across the world shortlisted for this year’s prize to be announced in May.

Daughter of an IAS officer and having studied History in Delhi University and with a Ph.D. in the subject, she could have written as easily in English. But she wisely opted to write in Hindi, the language spoken all around her. It did not come in the way of gaining an international audience as her works have been translated into not just English, French and German but also in Serbian and Korean !

“Here, people can say, ‘Oh, I can’t read Hindi’ or ‘Hindi is so difficult,’ without being embarrassed or ashamed in the least. In fact, some say it with pride,” she said disarmingly.

Shree, as her readers in the West like to call her, has just completed her sixth novel Sah-Sa, a play on the words sahsa or suddenly; sah also means‘together’ while sahaisto endure; sa is also used for comparisons as in “badasaghar”).

Even before Daisy Rockwell (an American who lives in North Bennington, Vermont, US) decided to translate ‘Ret Samadhi’ into English, Annie Montaut had translated it into French. Both were clearly fascinated by the work. Rockwell, who has previously translated works by titans like Bhisham Sahni, Krishna Sobti, Upendranath Ashk, Usha Priyamvada and the Pakistani writer Khadija Mastur, is delighted at the book getting into the Booker shortlist.