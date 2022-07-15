Comicstaan Season 3 Review: Too safe despite subtle jail jokes

Back on Amazon Prime Video this week is Comicstaan season 3 amidst a lot of hype and marketing. With a few format changes, the show brings forth eight talented comedians, most of whom seem to be better writers than performers.

In the previous seasons of Comicstaan, the judges have also been the mentors of these young comedians, teaching them one genre at a time. But season 3 has separated the mentors and judges. All the four judges have made a comeback from the last season, with Zakir Khan, Sumukhi Suresh, Neeti Palta, and Kenny Sebastian deciding who India’s next best stand-up comic will be.

This year, Sapan Verma and Kanan Gill (judges from the previous season), along with Rohan Joshi, Rahul Subramanian, Prashasti Singh, Aadar Malik, and Anu Menon mentored the comedians in formats such as topical comedy, observational comedy, improv, roast comedy and more. Abish Mathew made his comeback as the host, with the female host changing again. Kusha Kapila made her Prime Video debut, representing the Instagram influencer world.

With many big names, fancy sets and production, season 3 still has more dull than funny moments. The comedians, though big on writing talent, don’t seem to have the best comic timing. Pavitra Shetty stood out in that regard, with great performances and ample use of body language to elicit laughter. But I still picked my favourites from the lot of eight as Gurleen Pannu, Shamik Chakrabarti, Natiq Hasan and Aashish Solanki.

For the episode on roast comedy, Joshi of AIB fame, mentored the comedians who went on to insult hosts, fellow contestants, judges and the mentor himself. However, for a show where almost all the contestants roasted Sebastian for his “safe” jokes, none of them had any wild or brutal jokes themselves.