'Darlings' Review: A darkly funny journey to self-realisation and a road to salvation

In a matter of two days, I watched Jasmeet K Reen’s Darlings (streaming on Netflix) as many times to enjoy, among other things, the way it comes a full circle on the act of viewing movies. Can you watch them alone in a cinema hall, all by yourself? Forget women, even a lot of men I know find it daunting. What then to say of Badrunissa “Badru” Shaikh (Alia Bhatt), a lower middle-class Mumbai girl with a traditional mindset, and four significant elements in the “plan” for life—stable government job for her man Hamza (Vijay Varma), marriage, a child, and a redeveloped home? Amid all this will she ever find her own personal liberation in the company of popcorns and films? Reen’s Darlings is a darkly funny journey to self-realization for her and a road to salvation for her single mother Shamsunissa (Shefali Shah).

The opening movement of the film is terse, pithy, and powerful in the build up from love and romance of courtship to sheer terror of domestic violence. Each instance of brutality is blood curdling and triggering. More so in how the horror of abusive relationship is accepted in a matter-of-fact way by Badru (like countless women) even as she carries on with the business of life. The night of rage precipitated by stones in dinner leads on to a seemingly perfect morning breakfast of omelette pav and the dismissal of the assault by Hamza as just a small skirmish between husband and wife.

An adherent of the canons of a conventional marriage, the naïve and gullible Badru truly believes she can reform him—by trying to cure him of his alcoholism, seducing him, having a baby with him, besides cooking a steady stream of delicious dishes for him. While she believes in giving time to Hamza, it’s her mother who is more of a free-spirited dissenter, insisting that he be sent back home to God, which is where everyone must go some day anyhow.

The two make a wonderful twosome, a mother-daughter pair unlike any other in Hindi cinema. They are comrades in arms when it comes to their respective fates with men yet have a sharp sense of humour to rise above the depressing circumstances. What if the child resembles Hamza, Shamsu asks a pregnant Badru. Then we will sell it, she says, without batting an eyelid, and you can’t help not feeling a sense of solidarity even while laughing uproariously with them.

Reen and co-writer Parveez Sheikh lend a unique tone and tenor to a story, especially with some crackling dialogue, that we would think can be narrated in one, and only one way—straight and serious. It makes things doubly poignant.

The “repeat telecast” of violence has not just benumbed Badru but become all about inflicting wounds on her mind. All men should be made to stand in a line and shot dead, not even one should be spared, she says in a moment of anger and frustration. But not the kasaai (butcher), insists Shamsu, about her confidante and perhaps more. It’s these little details which make the film fascinating. That there is more to the life of the two than we might be privy to. The fraught relationship with the abusive Hamza aside, there are some striking and eloquent sketches of the women’s interplay with other men, even possibilities of covert alliances that the world might speculate on but is polite in not talking openly about. That are telling without saying a lot. Like the small, tremulous scene of the flirty vibe between Badru and the boys at the chemist shop.