Dasvi review: This lesson is boring

Some films deceive you with their name itself. Tushar Jalota’s directorial debut Dasvi, spelt the way it has been, in Roman alphabets, initially made me assume that it was on the theme of enslavement of some sort. Far from it. About a chief minister, Ganga Ram Chowdhury (Abhishek Bachchan) who has studied only till 8th, deciding to give his 10th class exams (“dasveen” is how it should be written) while he is stuck in judicial custody, it’s a film that refuses to hold its audience in thrall.

Problem is in the writing itself. The script (did I see the Dr Kumar Vishwas credited as a consultant?), a hodge podge of ideas, wants to wear too many hats and, in the process, none of them quite fits well enough. It seems as though the writers started with one concept and kept moving on to something else that caught their fancy, not giving up on any and retaining every element to create an overblown and bloated.

It starts off like a political farce but with none of the gags landing well. A CM pronouncing Biden as Badan, Trudeau as Tridev and Putin as Putani—is this the kind of asinine, infantile humor that grown-ups are meant to appreciate and laugh at?

The setting of the film is the imaginary state of Harit Pradesh (shot in Uttar Pradesh) with characters talking in irritatingly faux Haryanvi accent to emphasize on their rough and the rustic ways and the crucial political turning point—of the CM sent to judicial custody pending enquiry in a teacher recruitment scam, while his wife Bimmo, aka Bimla Devi Chowdhury (Nimrat Kaur) takes over as the CM—inspired from Bihar’s Laloo Prasad Yadav’s involvement in the fodder scam and his wife Rabri Devi getting into his shoes. Not to forget a nod to Mayawati’s obsession with statues as well.