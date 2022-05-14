'Jayeshbhai Jordaar': Ranveer’s incomparable energy fuels the social comedy

Regrettably, Ranveer’s adrenaline rush is unable to hold the road trip together. Ranveer and his screen family do look like a real family. If only they had more meat to chew on in this bland vegetarian misfire where a kiss is considered a liberating act and the goons seem unsure of what they are meant to do with their restless mojo. Maybe kiss one another?

Nonetheless, some scenes, especially in the first half, are genuinely heartwarming and funny. Ranveer constructs a convincing graph for his timid character. Sadly the screenplay doesn’t support his enthusiasm. After a point, you feel the film isn’t going anywhere. It seems happy to simply go around in circles.

Ranveer’s body language and the spoken Gujarati diction are impressively in-character. From the rest of the cast, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah are expectably attuned to the satirical mood. Ratna Pathak Shah could have done with more space to exhale her grace. But the film seems to be in a race with itself to cover the entire gamut of gender-discrimination emotions.

It’s like a rollercoaster ride where the one manning the ride has fallen asleep.