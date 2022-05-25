'Joyland' Review: Pushing the envelope

It’s a site of curious contradictions where patriarchy is upheld consciously as well as getting challenged aslant every day, especially by the three wonderful women, smoking on the sly, gazing at men through binoculars, furtively expressing and fulfilling their forbidden desires and going up against their own ageist children who want to smother them into seclusion in the guise of taking care.

The veneer of the regular obscures a lot that is utterly wrongful.

The other world is that of mujras—the raunchy erotic dances that we also saw in Sadiq’s short Darling—where jealousies and rivalries thrive as does exploitation, both covert and barefaced. A world of lacerating brutality where a trans woman Biba (Alina Khan) is trying hard to create a space for herself, hiding her fragility behind the mask of aggression that she wears persistently.

What happens when these two distinct zones collide, when Haider joins Biba’s troupe as a background dancer but claims to his family that he is a theatre manager, when he is drawn to her frantically, irresistibly?

Sadiq’s filmmaking craft is founded on the power of the implicit. A lot is left deliberately unspoken about situations, characters, and relationships. But little details and gestures allude to a lot. Meaning and mood both build slowly over time. There’s something beautifully tacit in Haider bringing a huge cutout of Biba home. Or positioning himself between a woman and Biba when she complains about Biba boarding a ladies’ compartment in the metro.