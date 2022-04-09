'Silent Parade' review: The easiest case for detective Galileo

If you’re planning on succumbing to the pleasures of detective fiction, you should start reading Keigo Higashino. At the outset, his stories seem simple. But if you invest your time, you’ll find a layer of kindness that’ll be hard to ignore. Your heart might hold on to unshakeable emotions, such as love and longing, long after you’ve read the last page of Silent Parade.

Higashino is pretty much a straightforward storyteller. His mysteries aren’t wound around labyrinthine graphs. Therefore, if you put in the required effort, you’ll reach the conclusion without breaking into a sweat. But, in a mystery, the joy doesn’t rest upon zeroing in on the actual killer alone, as it also includes tying up all the loose ends. Since good writers have numerous aces up their sleeves, however, you may not find the missing piece of the puzzle until the final section.

In Silent Parade, Higashino covers the murders of two young girls within the first few chapters and then goes on to reveal the facts behind the murder of the villain, too. Obviously, it’s an act of revenge killing and Higashino, by no means, tries to hide these details from the readers. Kanichi Hasunuma, the baddie of the novel, is not an ordinary criminal. He’s a smart cookie who knows how to get away with murder. His modus operandi, so to speak, is to keep his mouth shut when the cops grill him. He doesn’t answer any of the questions and walks out of the police station with his head held high.