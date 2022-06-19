Delhi Musings: Now, an idea from 'cloud-radar' school to prevent flooding in Delhi!

They say rains rekindle even dried up love. And for those unlucky ones who do not find romance even in rains need to experience the monsoons for if not love they would at least be tempted for a fling.

And that’s because for no rain system brings in as much rains as monsoons. Surprisingly Dilliwalahs saw romance brew even before the pre-monsoon showers. Our man, AK, and the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi finally started to talk.

The LG chaired a meeting which was attended by the CM and his deputy along with some senior officials to take stock of the preparedness of the civic authorities before the onset of monsoon.

It is believed that directions were given to devise long-term and sustainable methods to deal with issues such as water-logging, overflow of drains and pot-holed roads that the city witnesses during and after the rains every year.