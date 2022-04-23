2 largest marsquakes recorded on Red Planet's far side

A seismometer placed on Mars by NASA's InSight lander has recorded two largest seismic events on the Red Planet to date: a magnitude 4.2 and a magnitude 4.1 marsquakes.



The pair are the first recorded events to occur on the planet's far side from the lander and are five times stronger than the previous largest event recorded.



Seismic wave data from the events could help researchers learn more about the interior layers of Mars, particularly its core-mantle boundary, researchers from InSight's Marsquake Service (MQS) reported in The Seismic Record.



A team led by Anna Horleston of the University of Bristol were able to identify reflected PP and SS waves from the magnitude 4.2 event, called S0976a, and locate its origin in the Valles Marineris - a massive canyon network that is one of Mars' most distinguishing geological features and one of the largest graben systems in the Solar System.