4 of Uranus' large moons may hold water: NASA

By investigating the composition of the oceans, scientists can learn about materials that might be found on the moons' icy surfaces as well, depending on whether substances underneath were pushed up from below by geological activity. There is evidence from telescopes that at least one of the moons, Ariel, has material that flowed onto its surface, perhaps from icy volcanoes, relatively recently.



In fact, Miranda, the innermost and fifth largest moon, also hosts surface features that appear to be of recent origin, suggesting it may have held enough heat to maintain an ocean at some point. The recent thermal modelling found that Miranda is unlikely to have hosted water for long: It loses heat too quickly and is probably frozen now.



But internal heat wouldn't be the only factor contributing to a moon's subsurface ocean.



A key finding in the study suggests that chlorides, as well as ammonia, are likely abundant in the oceans of the icy giant's largest moons.



Ammonia has been long known to act as antifreeze. In addition, the modelling suggests that salts likely present in the water would be another source of antifreeze, maintaining the bodies' internal oceans.



Of course, there still are a lot of questions about the large moons of Uranus, Castillo-Rogez said, adding that there is plenty more work to be done: aceWe need to develop new models for different assumptions on the origin of the moons in order to guide planning for future observations."