A sharp rise but rare success against cybercrime point to a losing battle

States/Union Territories (UTs) have set up 169 cyber police stations across the country to combat ever rising cyber crimes in the country as per a recent report, Data on Police Organisatons for 2020 by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D).

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) provides overarching logistical support to enable them to function effectively. In the scheme of the Constitution of India, law and order is a state subject. So, the responsibility to maintain law and order including setting up of cyber police stations rests primarily with the states and UTs which set up need based cyber police stations.

There are five types of cybercrimes, such as phishing, cyber extortion, data breach, identity theft and harassment.

Cyber crimes have witnessed a steady spike since 2018. India reported 2,08,456 cybercrimes in 2018, 3,94,499 cases in 2019, 11,58,208 cases in 2020, 14,02,809 in 2021 and in the first two months of 2022 ending February 2,12,485 such cases, according to official data available. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), India recorded 136 cybercrimes everyday in 2020.