Indian cyber agency warns users of more bugs in Cisco products

In less than 10 days, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) which comes under the IT Ministry, on Wednesday issued another advisory over serious vulnerabilities in networking major Cisco products that could help hackers gain access, infiltrate into computer systems and steal data.



The multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Cisco Secure Email and Web Manager, Cisco Email Security Appliance (ESA) and Cisco Enterprise Chat and Email (ECE) which could allow the attacker to execute arbitrary code, conduct a cross-site scripting (XSS) attack and retrieve sensitive information on the targeted system, CERT-In said in its advisory.



The 'Information Disclosure Vulnerability' exists in the web management interface of Cisco Secure Email and Web Manager, "due to a lack of proper input sanitisation while querying the external authentication server".