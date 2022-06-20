Indian cyber agency warns users of multiple bugs in Cisco products

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) which comes under the IT Ministry on Monday issued an advisory over three serious vulnerabilities in networking major Cisco products that could help hackers gain access, infiltrate into computer systems and steal data.



The vulnerabilities in products like routers and email/web manager could allow the attacker to gain unauthorised access, execute arbitrary commands and cause denial of service attack on an affected system, CERT-In said in its latest advisory.



The 'Security Bypass Vulnerability' exists in the external authentication functionality of Cisco Secure Email and Web Manager, formerly known as Cisco Security Management Appliance (SMA), and Cisco Email Security Appliance (ESA).



"An attacker could exploit this vulnerability by entering a specific input on the login page of the affected device," the cyber agency said.